Milder weather on the cards with some showers

A milder week is in store over the coming days but there will be some showers separating dry spells also, according to Met Éireann.

Today will be mostly cloudy and misty at first, with showery outbreaks of rain, according to the national meteorological office.

Drier and brighter intervals with sunny spells will develop in Ulster and parts of the mid-west this afternoon, but it will be mostly cloudy with showery rain elsewhere, with top temperatures of 10° to 15°.

Light to moderate easterly breezes will be fresh at times along the south-west coast, Met Éireann adds.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle across parts of Leinster, south Ulster and north Connacht.

Elsewhere, variable cloud amounts and clear spells are on the cards, with just isolated showers, while patches of mist and fog are expected also.

There will be lows of 3° to 7°, generally, but it will be cooler where long clear breaks prevail. Light to moderate easterly or variable breezes are expected.

Drying conditions will be mostly good in the coming days, while easterly winds will be mostly light to moderate with mostly good spraying opportunities.

Regarding field conditions, most moderately and well-drained soils are trafficable and, while poorly-drained soils are trafficable over much of Munster, they are saturated elsewhere.

Good drying conditions combined with below average rainfall should lead to some improvements of soil conditions in the coming week

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will start cloudy for some with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle but it will be mainly dry in the north and north-west with sunny spells.

The cloud and rain will gradually clear southwestwards, becoming largely confined to Munster by late afternoon. Temperatures will peak at 10° to 14° degrees in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Tomorrow night will be dry, with remaining showers in west Munster soon clearing under variable cloud and clear breaks.

Minimum temperatures of 1° to 4° are given, with some frost where long clear spells prevail.

A few mist patches will form in the mainly light easterly breezes, according to Met Éireann.

Outlook

Wednesday will be a largely dry day with alternating sunny spells and cloudy periods. There is a risk of few light afternoon showers in Munster, however.

Winds will be mainly light south-east or variable in direction, while top temperatures will hit 9° to 14°, with the highest values in the west.

Wednesday night will be a predominantly dry night with clear spells. There will be mainly light east or south-east breezes over land, which will be moderate at times near coasts.

Lows of 1° to 5° are on the cards, with some frost where long clear breaks occur.

Thursday will see the best of the bright or sunny spells through the morning, with a cloudier afternoon signalled.

A few spots of light rain or drizzle are possible, but amounts will be small. Winds will be light to moderate southeasterly, occasionally fresh near Atlantic coasts.

Temperatures will reach 9° to 14°, coldest near the east coast. It will be mostly cloudy but largely dry on Thursday night.