Midlands machinery dealership joins FTMTA

Alan King Agri Sales – a well-known farm machinery business based at The Pike, Ballingarry, Roscrea (Co. Tipperary) – has joined the FTMTA (Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association).

The dealership was admitted to the association’s membership at the most recent Executive Council meeting.

Alan King Agri Sales is located very close to Gurteen College – the site of FTMTA Grass & Muck (which took place just a few short months ago in May).

Led by Alan, the dealership is a franchised agent for several farm machinery brands, including Lely and Quicke. The business is also known as a supplier of second-hand tractors.

Alan King Agri Sales exhibited at this year’s FTMTA Grass & Muck; the business was also an exhibitor at the first such event back in 2010.

Recent additions

Another farm machinery business to join the association recently was M Healion Tractors.

Advertisement

It was admitted following the Executive Council’s January meeting and operates at Arden, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. It specialises in the sale of used tractors and also provides a spare parts and repair service. It’s headed up by Micheal Healion.

Also joining at that time was Eardly Agricultural Service – based in Hebron Industrial Estate in Kilkenny.

That business is a franchised dealer for a variety of farm machinery brands including Krone, Amazone, Bomford, Tanco, Gregoire Besson, Quicke and APV – among others. It’s headed up by Michael Eardley.