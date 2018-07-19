Midlands machinery dealership joins FTMTA
Alan King Agri Sales – a well-known farm machinery business based at The Pike, Ballingarry, Roscrea (Co. Tipperary) – has joined the FTMTA (Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association).
The dealership was admitted to the association’s membership at the most recent Executive Council meeting.
Led by Alan, the dealership is a franchised agent for several farm machinery brands, including Lely and Quicke. The business is also known as a supplier of second-hand tractors.
Alan King Agri Sales exhibited at this year’s FTMTA Grass & Muck; the business was also an exhibitor at the first such event back in 2010.
Recent additions
Another farm machinery business to join the association recently was M Healion Tractors.
It was admitted following the Executive Council’s January meeting and operates at Arden, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. It specialises in the sale of used tractors and also provides a spare parts and repair service. It’s headed up by Micheal Healion.
Also joining at that time was Eardly Agricultural Service – based in Hebron Industrial Estate in Kilkenny.
That business is a franchised dealer for a variety of farm machinery brands including Krone, Amazone, Bomford, Tanco, Gregoire Besson, Quicke and APV – among others. It’s headed up by Michael Eardley.
Previous additions (following the Executive Council’s December meeting) include: Merlo UK (a subsidiary of the wider Merlo Group); Zero Grazer (based at Dromone, Oldcastle, Co. Meath); O’Brien Tractors (a New Holland tractor and construction equipment dealership in Bunnanadden, Co. Sligo); and Ardagh Agri Services (a retail farm machinery dealership based in Ballina, Co. Mayo).