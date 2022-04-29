Micro-generation customers must wait until at least July to receive a payment or credit under the Micro-generation Support Scheme (MSS), according to independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Deputy Carol Nolan.

The independent TD recently raised the matter with the Minster for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, addressing the delay in scheme payments to farmers and families.

Minster Ryan confirmed to Deputy Nolan that once customers are eligible, they can expect an initial payment or credit from their suppliers from July 1, 2022, depending on their billing cycle.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) is not setting a date or deadline for the timing of the first payment to micro-generation customers, the minister added.

Deputy Nolan said the situation is totally unsatisfactory for all of those people who put themselves to considerable expenses in order to create their own micro and small-scale generators. She added:

“They are now left waiting until at least July before they receive any kind of credit or payment for their excess electricity, despite the fact that the national grid is benefiting every day from what they are putting back into the system.”

Farmers, families and all of those who invested in these projects continue to face escalating energy costs, while the details of remuneration continue to be worked out, according to the independent TD for Laois-Offaly.

The MSS – which was approved by the government in December 2021 – aims to assist homes and businesses to develop renewable energy for self-consumption, including the introduction of payments to micro-generators for exported electricity.

The independent TD for Laois-Offaly said that Minister Ryan must provide certainty on the matter and guarantee that such payments or credits will be delivered by then, if not sooner.

“It is no good telling people that they can ‘expect’ a payment in July,” Deputy Nolan added.