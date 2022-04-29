Domestic milk intake in Ireland has fallen by 3.3% in March compared to the same period last year, according to data by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Milk statistics for March 2022 released today (Friday, April 29), show that domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 802.4 million litres.

Image source: CSO

This indicates that the domestic milk intake for the month of March last year was standing at 829.7 million litres.

The fat content increased from 4.32% in March 2021 to 4.35% within one year, and the protein content is also up from 3.33% to 3.34% for the same period in 2022.

Advertisement

CSO Q1 figures

Looking at the first quarter of 2022 (January to March), domestic milk intake is down by 0.8%, dropping from 1.36 billion litres in 2021, to 1.35 billion litres this year.

These figures for the domestic milk intake for the period of January to March 2022, represent a decrease of over 11 million litres when compared to the corresponding period for 2021. Image source: CSO

The milk intake considers whole milk purchased by creameries and pasteurisers from domestic producers through collection depots, and separating stations including whole milk obtained from herds owned by the creameries and pasteurisers, the CSO said.