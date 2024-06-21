Met Éireann has said that temperatures will climb over the weekend with values reaching as high as 23°C in some places on Sunday (June 23).

The forecast shows that rain in the west this morning (Friday, June 21) will extend eastwards and will be followed by a clearance to sunny spells and isolated showers by the evening.

There will be highest afternoon temperatures of 15° to 19°C in moderate to fresh southerly winds which will veering westerly and moderate as the rain dies out.

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells and some isolated showers in places. Overnight temperatures will reach lows of 7° to 10° with light southwesterly winds.

Weekend

It will be sunny at first on Saturday morning, cloudier conditions will develop in the morning bringing light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 16° to 22° in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Staying mostly dry on Saturday night with clear spells and some light showers in places. There will be light westerly winds with lowest temperatures of 10° to 12°

Sunday will be a mainly dry and sunny day with highest temperatures of 18° to 23° and light southwesterly or variable breezes.

It will be mainly dry and warm on Sunday night with values staying around 12° to 14°.

There will be further sunny spells on Monday with highest temperatures expected to reach 20° to 24° with light southerly breezes. Some showers are possible in the afternoon.

Some heavy showers or longer spells of rain in the west on Tuesday. Highest temperatures of 18° to 21°.

The current picture for the middle of next week shows unsettled conditions with rain or showers at times.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that the coming week will be drier than usual for much of Leinster, however it is expected to be wetter than normal in other areas.

Mean temperatures over the next seven days are forecast to be between 13° and 16°, which is normal for the west and slightly above normal for the rest of the country.

Drying conditions will be poor today due to the rain, over the coming days conditions will be variable depending on cloud cover.

Spraying opportunities will be limited today but will improve again during the weekend weekend, though mist and drizzle will affect Atlantic coasts and hills.

Met Éireann said that trafficability in fields is good as soils are currently dry, with soil moisture deficits (SMDs) between 20 and 52mm.

SMDs will decrease over the coming week in parts of the west, southwest, midlands and northwest due to more frequent rainfall.

There is also an advisory currently in place for potato blight in several counties.

The national meteorological service said that weather conditions conducive to spread of blight are expected to develop in Donegal, Mayo, Galway and Kerry from early today until tomorrow morning.