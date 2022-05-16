Met Éireann has said that the weather will be unsettled this week with some heavy spells of rain along with blustery conditions at times.

Today (Monday, May 16) will begin wet in many parts with rain showers, some of which will be heavy.

The rain will clear northwards as the day progresses to leave sunny spells and scattered showers. There is a possibility of localised thundery downpours.

Southerly winds will be moderate to fresh. It will feel humid in top temperatures of 16° to 20°

The national forecaster also has a status yellow potato blight warning in place for many parts of the country from today through to Wednesday (May 18).

Tonight will be dry at first but showers of rain will spread from the southwest overnight, the moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly winds will become blustery.

It will be mild with temperatures falling back to between 10° and 12°.

After a brief clearance tomorrow morning, widespread and heavy rain will develop during Tuesday afternoon in the east. There will be more showery conditions in the west with some sunny periods.

Top daytime temperatures will reach 14° to 17° in moderate or fresh southerly winds.

Tuesday night will see further showers or longer spells of rain. It will be windy with “very blustery” conditions expected on the west coast. Temperatures will fall back to between 7° and 10°.

It will be a largely dry start to Wednesday with sunny spells and scattered showers.

However, the rain will return from the north and spread across the country as the day progresses, with heavy falls possible.

Highest temperatures of 14° to 18° in moderate to fresh and gusty south or southeasterly winds, strong at times near coastal areas.

The rain will clear on Wednesday night and some fog or mist patches will form in the clear and calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 6° to 8°

Thursday will see a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers with moderate south to southwesterly winds. Friday is currently forecast to be very showery and blustery.

Met Éireann said that scattered showers and sunshine are due to follow for the weekend.