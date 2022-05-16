The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys has announced that the extra Fuel Allowance payment will be paid this week.

In total, over 371,000 households will benefit from the €100 payment, which is the equivalent of over three weeks of the allowance.

The payment will be paid automatically this week, meaning that it is not necessary to apply for it. Minister Heather Humphreys

The government approved the additional lump sum payment in the last week of the Fuel Allowance season at the start of April.

The total cost of the extra payment amounts to €37.1 million, which will be paid out of the exchequer.

Commenting as the extra payments are issued this week, Minister Humphreys said:



“The government is deeply conscious of the impact of rising energy costs on households across the country. That’s why we are providing this additional support today (Monday, May 16).

“We know that the cost of living is a big concern for people, particularly our elderly and most vulnerable. I know that this additional support will alleviate the concerns of many families dealing with these rising costs on households,” the minister said.

The Fuel Allowance was increased by €5/week in Budget 2022 last October. This was followed by a €125 lump sum payment earlier this year.

“Together with the €100 extra payment [it] means that low-income households will now see an overall increase of 55% in Fuel Allowance support provided during the most recent Fuel Allowance season as compared to the previous season,” Humphreys added.

The minister also reminded those on low incomes or who depend on a social welfare payment each week that they may qualify for an exceptional or urgent needs payment to help with their heating needs.

The payment is made under the Departmen of Social Protection’s Supplementary Welfare Allowance scheme.

Minister Humphreys explained that such a payment may be made to help a person meet an essential, once-off cost which they are unable to do with their own resources.