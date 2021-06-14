A mainly dry week is in store for the most of the country – but there will be scattered showers, particularly in western counties, according to Met Éireann.

Bar some rain tomorrow night, a good deal of dry weather is expected for most counties over the next few days, with a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells. The showers will be mostly in the west, with eastern areas mostly dry.

Today will be mainly dry with hazy sunny spells developing, and a few showers in the west and northwest, the national meteorological office says.

The best of the sunshine will be over the southern half of the country. It will be less humid and not as warm as previous days with highs of just 14° under cloud in the northwest, to 19° in the southeast. Moderate west to northwest winds are expected.

Tonight will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Cloud will thicken in the west towards morning, the forecaster notes.

Winds will generally be light, but southerly winds will freshen on western coasts by dawn. A cool night is in store with lows of 5° to 8° with some mist patches forming.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow the midlands, east and south will be mainly dry, with some sunny spells; it will be warm and humid here, with maximum temperatures of 18° to 21°.

The southwest, west and north will be cooler and cloudy, with rain and drizzle here for much of the day, which will edge eastwards later. A breezy day, with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong on coasts.

Tomorrow night will see rain and drizzle gradually extending eastwards and becoming lighter and patchier as it does so.

Eastern counties will see very little in the way of rain. A clearance will spread from the west later in the night. Lows of 9° to 12° are forecast, in moderate southwesterly winds.

Met Éireann outlook

Wednesday will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers, Met Éireann says.

The showers will be mostly over the western half of the country with eastern counties holding mainly dry.

It will be cool in the west with highs of 14° to 16°; it will be milder elsewhere with highs of 16° to 19° in moderate southwesterly winds, easing later, the meteorological office says.

Thursday will be another day of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the showers again mostly over the western half of the country.

Highs of 15° to 18° are expected, in a light northwest breeze.

Met Éireann farming and field conditions

Tomorrow looks to be trending towards wetter conditions in parts of the country, with showery conditions also expected to limit drying.

There will be some good opportunities to spray again today with tomorrow through the end of the week seeing a higher risk of rainfall and limited spraying opportunities, the national meteorological office says.

Regarding field conditions, most soils are currently trafficable with soil moisture deficits of approximately 5-20mm in the northwest and along southern coasts with some southwestern coastal areas locally at or near saturation.

Elsewhere is generally dryer with soil moisture deficits ranging between 20-45mm, driest along northeastern coasts.

Soil moisture deficits will likely change little in the coming week, Met Éireann concludes.