Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for 9 counties in the east and southeast of the country.

The national forecaster said that there will be isolated thunderstorms with the chance of hail this afternoon and evening (Friday, June 14).

The counties covered by the warning are: Carlow; Dublin; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois,; Tipperary; Waterford; Wexford and Wicklow.

In areas where the thunderstorms occur there will be a risk of spot flooding and lightning damage, along with hazardous travelling conditions and poor visibility.

The weather warning came into force at 1:00p.m and will remain valid until 7:00p.m.

Met Éireann has said that rainfall is expected to be near or above normal for much of the country over the next seven days. The highest amounts of 30 to 40mm are forecast in Connacht.

The driest conditions are expected in the south and southeast with less than 10mm forecast over the coming week.

Mean air temperatures will remain 1 to 2°C below normal in most areas, with mean values of 11 to 13° expected. Soil temperatures are generally near or above average at the moment.

Soil Moisture Deficits (SMDs) across all soil types are generally between 20 and 50mm currently, with mostly good trafficability.

Over the coming week, Met Éireann said that SMDs are expected to decrease and may reach saturation in parts of the northwest.

Due to the unsettled conditions, drying conditions will generally be moderate to poor, but there could be some improvement early next week.

Similarly, opportunities for spraying will be limited over the coming days, due to spells of rain and showers.