What is sustainable beef production – and are grass-based systems sustainable? These questions will be addressed during a webinar on Monday, September 27, by experts across the European beef farming community.

Hosted by the pan-European BovINE network and involving participants in the EIP-AGRI focus group on Sustainable Beef Production, it will take place from 12:30p.m to 1:30p.m via Zoom.

The panel will discuss the merits of a sustainable grass-based production system “from the point of view of both practitioner and researcher”.

The session will begin with an introduction to both the BovINE network and the EIP-Agri focus group by Professor Maeve Henchion (Teagasc) and Dr. Lizzie Sagoo (ADAS, UK).

This will be followed by presentations and a dedicated question and answer session where the audience can join in on the discussion.

Topics covered at the webinar will include: enhancing farm performance; farm-to-table value chain development; certification and labelling; and communication and knowledge exchange.

Grass-based beef ‘not the same across Europe’

Speaking ahead of the event, Professor Henchion from Teagasc said:

“Ireland is well-known for its excellent grass-based beef production systems.

“However, grass-based beef is not the same across Europe and there are similar challenges in obtaining high levels of on-farm performance; developing value chains that reward and effectively communicate about related product attributes that are valued by consumers; and fostering an enabling innovation system.

“This webinar will contribute to the debate that is needed about these issues.”

The EU-funded BovINE network was established in 2020 to provide a platform for knowledge exchange to address the challenges faced by the beef industry across Europe.

