Glanbia has announced its grain prices for Harvest 2021 – revealing that it will pay its members €210/tonne for green feed barley and €220/t for green feed wheat, “with premium grains delivering strong additional returns for growers”.

Claiming that its grain team has worked with farmers to “substantially expand the area sown to value-added premium crops”, the firm said that more than 40% of the total grain intake delivers a market premium for growers.

Over €2 million in premiums over and above the feed price will be paid to farmers for delivering food-grade and other value-added crops in Harvest 2021.

This is equivalent of a premium of over €20/tonne on average for value-added grains, Glanbia says.

Premium crops such as High Erucic Acid Rapeseed (HEAR) delivered €575/t, with gluten-free oats at €260/t returning strongly for growers. Glanbia Harvest 2021 Member grain prices Prices per tonne (excluding VAT Feed barley €210 Feed wheat €220 Feed beans €255 Oilseed rape €535 HEAR oilseed rape €575 Winter barley (contracted) €220 Standard food grade oats €246 Gluten-free oats €260 Equine oats (contracted) €220 Quality oats (contracted) €210 Feed oats (uncontracted) €195

Commenting on the announcement, Glanbia Co-op chairman John Murphy said: “The strong worldwide markets for grains was evident in 2021.

“It was good to note that Harvest 2021 was one of the best for growers in the last 20 years with prices and yields well above the long-term averages.

“It is welcome to see the strong premiums that value-added crops are delivering for growers.

Murphy added that a “state-of-the-art” research and development facility is currently being completed at the company’s Ballyragget site.

Advertisement

The overall Glanbia green grain intake was up over 10% on the previous year.

John Kealy, Glanbia Ireland’s head of grains, said the team was continuing to work with our premium customers to deliver and expand on value-added opportunities for our growers.

“Harvest 2021 saw the acreage of HEAR Oilseed rape more than treble. Further significant increases are expected in 2022 with strong interest from growers.

“As the largest buyer of Irish grains, Glanbia Ireland uses only Irish cereals in rations sold through our agribusiness,” said Kealy.

Download Our Free App