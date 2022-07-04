An Irish MEP has claimed that guidance from the European Union has suggested that the de-designation of Lough Funshinagh as a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) is possible.

The comments come ahead of a public meeting on the ongoing flooding issues in the area tonight (Monday, July 4).

The event in Lecarrow in south Roscommon is seeking to explore what are the next options for local residents and farmers whose homes and lands have been impacted by flooding. MEP Colm Markey

Midlands–North West MEP Colm Markey has called on Minister of State with responsibility for heritage, Malcolm Noonan to carry out an assessment which would allow for the de-designation of Lough Funshinagh as an SAC.

“I have received clear guidance from the EU that de-designation is possible but that the request must come from the member state and that the procedure for de-classification must be decided by that state,” the Fine Gael representative stated.

Markey said that this is in direct contrast to the position taken by Minister Noonan’s section of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

He said that the department has stated the issue is not a national policy decision, but a matter of European law and there was no realistic prospect of de-designating the SAC.

Advertisement

“I have written to the minister asking him to undertake an immediate assessment of the current status of the habitat and the species that are the subject of the SAC.

“This will clearly show that the habitat is dead and the SAC designation is meaningless.

“It is time now for the minister to take a proactive approach and to do whatever is necessary to restore Lough Funshinagh to its traditional drainage patterns,” Markey said.

“It is easy to hide behind an ideological debate when the water isn’t flowing in your back door. I am calling on the minister to immediately put the people and the habitat first and help to come up with a practical solution for all,” the MEP concluded.

€2 million has already been spent by the Office of Public Works (OPW) on attempting to drain water from the flooded turlough.

In March, Roscommon County Council consented to a High Court order quashing its decision to grant permission for the controversial flood relief scheme.

Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) had legally challenged the works, which involved a 3km pipe and pump to lower the water levels at Lough Funshinagh, on the basis that the necessary assessments had not been properly done.