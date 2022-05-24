The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has called for effective medium-term measures in response to ongoing food security concerns.

Charlie McConalogue will emphasis the need to examine all options to protect supply chains and food security during a meeting of the EU council of agriculture ministers today (Tuesday, May 24).

It comes as the European Union continues to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the meeting in Brussels, Minister Charlie McConalogue outlined his support for the EU Commission’s agri-food response to the war.

This includes exceptional aid, the new temporary State Aid framework and the potential use of rural development funding.

“I will also call for ongoing vigilance over the coming months, not just in relation to the cost of inputs but also in relation to their availability,” the minister said.

McConalogue added that a medium-term perspective on food security will also feature prominently at the 12th World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Conference (MC12) which will place in Geneva in mid-June.

Advertisement

“A positive outcome is essential in the context of maintaining global food security and to underscore the very real benefits of a rules-based international trading system.

“I know the commission is working hard with WTO partners on putting together a food security package, and I fully support those efforts.

“Food is our most precious resource at times like this and a global, coordinated approach is crucial to protect our food chains,” the minister continued.

“Of course, the European Union must also robustly defend its interests in the context of the wider WTO agenda, including by protecting key elements of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP).

“It must also achieve a balanced outcome on fisheries, taking into account the progress achieved under the Common Fisheries Policy and, from Ireland’s perspective, retaining existing fuel detaxation arrangements,” Minister McConalogue concluded.