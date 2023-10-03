For years, pesticide exceedances were an issue for Newport’s water supply in Co. Mayo, but a targeted team approach has seen the supply removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) list of vulnerable water supplies.

Uisce Éireann is encouraging the public to follow suit and consider the environment and alternatives to pesticides when gardening, farming and maintaining sports grounds.

The utility said that, in turn, this would improve the quality of local drinking water for homes and businesses adding that even a teardrop of pesticides can pollute a long stretch of a river.

Pesticide use

While there has been significant progress nationally in recent years in reducing the impact of pesticide use on drinking water sources, Uisce Éireann’s compliance expert Thomas Gibbons and Teagasc’s Mary Roache explained that the lessons learnt in Newport apply to supplies right across the country.

They worked with representatives from the Local Authority Waters Programme, Mayo County Council, the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM), National Federation of Group Water Schemes and the Animal and Plant Health Association.

“There were 48 pesticide exceedances in public drinking water supplies in Ireland in 2022 and these were detected as part of Uisce Éireann’s public water supply monitoring programme from a total of more than 35,000 samples,” Gibbons explained.

“We all need to consider the vulnerability of our local drinking water supplies to pesticide contamination and the importance of these supplies to our homes and businesses. Continued vigilance is necessary.”

In Newport, the entire community worked together to put a stop to pesticide exceedances.

Advertisement

Thomas Gibbons, Uisce Éireann. Image source: Eamon Ward

Some locals looked after bees at the water treatment plant to raise awareness of the importance of keeping water sources safe, school children planted trees, and a number of agencies helped spread awareness about pesticide use.

Uisce Éireann and the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group (NPDWAG) are asking the farming community, greenkeepers, grounds keepers, and also domestic users of pesticides, to consider in each case whether they need to use pesticides at all.

Pesticides must only be used where strictly necessary and only after the possibility of using other control methods has been carefully considered, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The agency added that minimising pesticide use not only helps to protect water quality, but also has multiple wider environmental benefits.

Advertisement

“While Uisce Éireann’s consultation with the HSE (Health Service Executive) has concluded that the levels of pesticides being detected in water supplies do not represent a threat to public health, they are still however undesirable in drinking water and it is therefore imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when using herbicides or pesticides and seek out alternatives,” Gibbons continued. Beekeepers Cathrina O’Donnell and Nick Primett with Paul Connolly, National Federation for Group Water Schemes (NFGWS); Denis Mc Gowan, Clew Bay Group Water Scheme manager; Sean Corrigan, NFGWS; Richard Keane, Clew Bay Group Water Scheme; and Michael Mulhern, Glenhest Group Water Scheme

Mary Roache of Teagasc said awareness is key to keeping water supplies safe.

“Some farmers and contractors may not have been aware that a tiny amount of pesticide spray in the water can be easily detected as far as 30km downstream and cause a breach of the limits,” she said.

“When I visit farmers the first question I ask is ‘do you need to use pesticide spray at all?’. My job is to make farmers think about what they are doing, why they are doing it and if there is an alternative.

“The advice given is individual to every farmer and completely confidential. Sometimes a small change in behaviour is all that is required,” she added.

If a farmer is still set on spraying their land, then the Teagasc representative goes through current regulations and the best practices with them so they can help protect water quality.

“We’re here to help. Everyone has been in this together; farmers want top-quality water too,” she concluded.