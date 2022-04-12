Paul Tobin runs a 96-cow dairy herd in Tallow, on the Cork-Waterford border, as well as working full-time as a finance manager.

He studied dairy business at University College Dublin (UCD) from 2013 to 2017 and continued on to qualify as a chartered accountant last month.

“I’m farming in partnership with my parents Michael and Margaret Tobin. They manage the farm day to day,” said Paul.

“We are milking 96 predominantly Holstein-Friesian cows on a 120ac milking platform. We also have an additional 70ac, where we keep our replacements and bullocks.

“We implement a spring-calving system, with 75 out of 96 cows having calved already. Calving has gone very well overall.”

Breeding preparation

Last year was a particularly positive breeding season for the Tobins, with very few empty cows.

When it comes to breeding, Paul implements a robust strategy on the farm to ensure that as many cows as possible conceive at first service.

“We AI [artificially inseminate] for the first six weeks and then let out two or three stockbulls to pick up any repeats. Last year, we used a mix of sexed and conventional semen and found it to be very successful,” he said.

“Overall, our empty rate was at 13% so we were very pleased with this as it had been up to 20% in previous years.

“Last year, I made the decision to start culling unproductive cows or cows prone to lameness and buying in 30 heifers to replace them,” Paul added.

The right nutrition

Paul places a high level of importance on giving his herd the right nutrition.

“Nutrition is one of the key drivers for success on any farm. If we can give the cows all they need in the leadup to calving, breeding and throughout the year, then we stand a greater chance of success,” he said.

The Tobins fed their herd GAIN Spring Breeder last year. GAIN Spring Breeder is a 13% protein nut that supports milk solid production and fertility. It contains three critical components: Novatan, Bioplex protected minerals and Selplex protected selenium.

Techna’s Novatan increases the protein available for milk production and helps improve fertility. Alltech’s Bioplex copper supports fertility, Bioplex zinc supports hoof and udder health, while Selplex selenium improves somatic cell counts, mastitis and fertility.

Paul believes that by using GAIN Spring Breeder, herd fertility has vastly improved and has reduced the incidence of milk fever and grass tetany.

“Since we started feeding GAIN Spring Breeder, I have seen a massive improvement in fertility. More of the cows are going in-calf at first service and now we have very few empties,” he said.

“I find that the Novatan in GAIN Spring Breeder really helps with the cows’ fertility, it has also reduced grass tetany. We haven’t had any mineral deficiencies noted in the herd.

“We’ve had blood tests done and nothing has come back as being flagged as a deficiency.

“This is a system that is working well for us. I think that’s a testament to the feed; GAIN Spring Breeder is reliable,” Paul added.

Paul implements a feed to yield system. He said: “The base quantity of GAIN Spring Breeder is 2.5kg. That’s what the lowest yielding cows will be on in the leadup to breeding.

“For every five litres extra beyond that, they’ll go up 0.5kg of meal. So, the higher yielders should be getting an extra kilo on top of the lower yielders.”

GAIN technical support

Alex Sheehan is Paul’s GAIN business manager. Paul is quick to recognise the excellent support, knowledge and advice that Alex provides.

“We have been working closely with Alex over the past few years to develop a plan that meets the needs of our herd. Looking at all aspects from herd health, to nutrition, to grassland management,” said Paul.

“Alex is very forthcoming with ideas and new ways of looking at existing structures to help in achieving our goals. As I’m working fulltime off-farm, I rely heavily on his experience and honest advice to decide on taking the best approach.

“He’s always at the end of the phone and calls to the farm whenever we need him. It’s a top-class service to have access to”. Elaine Brady, GAIN Technical Support Advisor, discusses pre-breeding nutrition.

Future plans

Paul has a clear plan in place when it comes to looking into the future of his farm. Paul said: “Over the last five to 10 years, we’ve invested heavily in the farm to provide enough housing for 100 cows.

“We’re running a 16-unit parlour, which has capacity to milk up to 150 if we wanted to. So I suppose the choices that we have been making over the last number of years have got us to this point.

“For the next five years, it’s about improving efficiency.”

GAIN Spring Breeder ‘value for money’

Overall, Paul believes GAIN Spring Breeder is a value for money investment in his herd.

“There’s no doubt, not only does it help us in getting as many cows back in-calf as possible, it has also enabled us to almost eradicate all issues with grass tetany and milk fever,” he said.

“Anytime you can prevent the vet from coming into the farm is probably the best money you can spend.

“I think it comes down to different systems are suited to different products. But for the way we operate here, GAIN Spring Breeder is the right fit for our farm,” Paul added.

How to order GAIN Spring Breeder

