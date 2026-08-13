Mart report: Demand dampened in large Kilkenny sheep sale

Thomas Maher

By Thomas Maher

Share this article

Kilkenny Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Monday (August 10), where the mart saw a larger number of sheep, with 820 through the ring as prices were back on average.

The large numbers saturated demand, with factory agents offering on average 20c/kg less than previous weeks resulting in a €5-€9 cut per head.

Spring lambs for butcher or wholesale sold for between €3.55-€3.98/kg.

The top call of €215/head went to a pen of 25 lambs weighing on average 54kg that sold at €3.98/kg.

A pen of 10 lambs weighing on average 56kg sold for €214/head at €3.82/kg. Another pen of 10 lambs weighing on average 50kg sold for €180/head, at €3.60/kg.

Factory lambs sold for between €3.55-€3.80/kg as prices per head went up to €180/head.

Below are some sample prices from the sale:

  • 15 lambs weighing on average 48kg sold for €175/head at €3.65/kg;
    •
  • Eight lambs weighing on average 47kg sold for €174/head at €3.70/kg;
    •
  • 15 lambs weighing on average 46kg sold for €165/head at €3.59/kg;
    •
  • 12 lambs weighing on average 45kg sold for €171/head at €3.80/kg;
    •
  • 15 lambs weighing on average 44kg sold for €162/head at €3.68/kg;

Store lambs ranged from €3.50-€3.90/kg or €108-€147/head, with the top call going to a pen of five lambs weighing on average 40kg that sold for €147/head at €3.68/kg.

Worryingly for sellers, the typical demand for store lambs seen at this time of year from farmers with good autumn grass has evaporated completely.

A pen of seven lambs weighing on average 39kg sold for €3.64/kg totalling €142/head. Another pen of eight lambs weighing on average 38kg sold for €135/head at €3.55/kg.

Some further sample prices from the sale include:

  • Five lambs weighing on average 28kg sold for €108/head at 3.86/kg;
    •
  • 11 lambs weighing on average 36kg sold for €128/head at €3.56/kg;
    •
  • Eight lambs weighing on average €37kg sold for €131/head, at €3.54/kg.

Cast ewes sold for between €136-€295/head. Two weeks ago, cast ewes had traded from €152-€324/head.

Speaking to Agriland, Kilkenny Mart auctioneer George Candler pointed to a potential glut of lambs as many farmers in the area have moved from early season lambing.

Kilkenny Mart will host the Sheep Ireland Elite €uroStar Multi-Breed Ram sale on Saturday, August 22.

Related Stories

Topics

Share this article

More Stories

Risk of grass tetany in north-west amid 32mm rainfall

Dairy

Risk of grass tetany in north-west amid 32mm rainfall

August factory cattle supply to date surges by 27% versus last year

Beef

August factory cattle supply to date surges by 27% versus last year

Frontline insights: Why this Kilkenny sheep farmer vaccinated for BTV-3

Sponsored

Frontline insights: Why this Kilkenny sheep farmer vaccinated for BTV-3

€9.92m paid to farmers through Farming for Water EIP

Environment

€9.92m paid to farmers through Farming for Water EIP

DAFM awaiting clarity on trade implications of new bluetongue rules

Bluetongue

DAFM awaiting clarity on trade implications of new bluetongue rules

Watch: Farming history roars back to life in Moynalty

Machinery

Watch: Farming history roars back to life in Moynalty

Mart report: What are breeding ewes costing in Ennis?

Sheep

Mart report: What are breeding ewes costing in Ennis?

Tirlán extends supplier rebate again amid continuing drought

Grass

Tirlán extends supplier rebate again amid continuing drought

17% increase in new tractors licensed to end of July

Machinery

17% increase in new tractors licensed to end of July