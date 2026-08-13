Mart report: Demand dampened in large Kilkenny sheep sale

Kilkenny Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Monday (August 10), where the mart saw a larger number of sheep, with 820 through the ring as prices were back on average.
The large numbers saturated demand, with factory agents offering on average 20c/kg less than previous weeks resulting in a €5-€9 cut per head.
Spring lambs for butcher or wholesale sold for between €3.55-€3.98/kg.
The top call of €215/head went to a pen of 25 lambs weighing on average 54kg that sold at €3.98/kg.
A pen of 10 lambs weighing on average 56kg sold for €214/head at €3.82/kg. Another pen of 10 lambs weighing on average 50kg sold for €180/head, at €3.60/kg.
Factory lambs sold for between €3.55-€3.80/kg as prices per head went up to €180/head.
Below are some sample prices from the sale:
Store lambs ranged from €3.50-€3.90/kg or €108-€147/head, with the top call going to a pen of five lambs weighing on average 40kg that sold for €147/head at €3.68/kg.
Worryingly for sellers, the typical demand for store lambs seen at this time of year from farmers with good autumn grass has evaporated completely.
A pen of seven lambs weighing on average 39kg sold for €3.64/kg totalling €142/head. Another pen of eight lambs weighing on average 38kg sold for €135/head at €3.55/kg.
Some further sample prices from the sale include:
Cast ewes sold for between €136-€295/head. Two weeks ago, cast ewes had traded from €152-€324/head.
Speaking to Agriland, Kilkenny Mart auctioneer George Candler pointed to a potential glut of lambs as many farmers in the area have moved from early season lambing.
Kilkenny Mart will host the Sheep Ireland Elite €uroStar Multi-Breed Ram sale on Saturday, August 22.