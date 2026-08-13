Mart report: Demand dampened in large Kilkenny sheep sale

Kilkenny Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Monday (August 10), where the mart saw a larger number of sheep, with 820 through the ring as prices were back on average.

The large numbers saturated demand, with factory agents offering on average 20c/kg less than previous weeks resulting in a €5-€9 cut per head.

Spring lambs for butcher or wholesale sold for between €3.55-€3.98/kg.

The top call of €215/head went to a pen of 25 lambs weighing on average 54kg that sold at €3.98/kg.

A pen of 10 lambs weighing on average 56kg sold for €214/head at €3.82/kg. Another pen of 10 lambs weighing on average 50kg sold for €180/head, at €3.60/kg.

Factory lambs sold for between €3.55-€3.80/kg as prices per head went up to €180/head.

Below are some sample prices from the sale:

15 lambs weighing on average 48kg sold for €175/head at €3.65/kg;

Eight lambs weighing on average 47kg sold for €174/head at €3.70/kg;

15 lambs weighing on average 46kg sold for €165/head at €3.59/kg;

12 lambs weighing on average 45kg sold for €171/head at €3.80/kg;

15 lambs weighing on average 44kg sold for €162/head at €3.68/kg;

Store lambs ranged from €3.50-€3.90/kg or €108-€147/head, with the top call going to a pen of five lambs weighing on average 40kg that sold for €147/head at €3.68/kg.

Worryingly for sellers, the typical demand for store lambs seen at this time of year from farmers with good autumn grass has evaporated completely.

A pen of seven lambs weighing on average 39kg sold for €3.64/kg totalling €142/head. Another pen of eight lambs weighing on average 38kg sold for €135/head at €3.55/kg.

Some further sample prices from the sale include:

Five lambs weighing on average 28kg sold for €108/head at 3.86/kg;

11 lambs weighing on average 36kg sold for €128/head at €3.56/kg;

Eight lambs weighing on average €37kg sold for €131/head, at €3.54/kg.

Cast ewes sold for between €136-€295/head. Two weeks ago, cast ewes had traded from €152-€324/head.

Speaking to Agriland, Kilkenny Mart auctioneer George Candler pointed to a potential glut of lambs as many farmers in the area have moved from early season lambing.

Kilkenny Mart will host the Sheep Ireland Elite €uroStar Multi-Breed Ram sale on Saturday, August 22.