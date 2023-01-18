The Tullow Sheep Breeders’ Association has called for action over the “price collapse” seen for sheep, adding that the sector is heading down a “road of no return”.

In a statement, the group said it has called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, and representatives of farm organisations to make immediate representation to Meat Industry Ireland (MII), Bord Bia and others responsible for the price collapse amid the current prices being paid for sheep.

The group said: “The future of sheep farming is certainly in the balance with lamb prices today quoted at €6.20/kg, while this day last year they traded at €6.90/kg with a top price of €7.30/kg achieved on the first week of January in 2022.

“This price collapse, on top of the increase of commodities in excess of 50%, is driving this sector into a road of no return.

“Irish farmers, who are caretakers of rural Ireland, play a major role in the care and upkeep of this fine country, but the sheep will disappear leaving much of the lessor grounds unstable for other enterprises, lying idle.”

The Tullow Sheep Breeders’ Association said that the future of sheep farming is in question and has called on all parties involved to come together and put a plan in place so sheep farmers facing into lambing ewes in the coming weeks are given market reassurance.