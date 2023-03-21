The live March Animal Health Series in association with MSD Animal Health Ireland will continue this evening (Tuesday, March 21) on the Agriland platform.

This evening’s broadcast will feature a discussion on tackling pneumonia in calves.

Vet Frank O’ Sullivan will be joined by Co. Meath dairy farmer Conor O’Sullivan and Sarah Higgins from MSD Animal Health Ireland.

They will discuss the causes of pneumonia, the various factors that need to be considered to prevent illness on-farm, housing considerations, stress at weaning, and what a farmer’s vaccination approach should be.

This evening’s broadcast follows on from the first of the series, which was broadcast last Thursday (March 16), the content of which is discussed in this article.

Last week’s discussion featured vet Donal Lunch from Slieve Bloom Veterinary Clinic, and farmer John Gill, who spoke with Catherine Heffernan, customer and technical support manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland.

The series will continue with two more broadcasts after this evening.

The third installment in the March Animal Health Series on Thursday (March 23) will focus on controlling coccidiosis in lambs and calves.

The Thursday broadcast will see vet Conor Geraghty joined by another farmer who will give an on-farm perspective along, with MSD Animal Health Ireland ruminant veterinary manger, Helena Madden.

The final instalment in the series on Tuesday (March 28) will feature an overview of the fundamentals of fertility.

Each broadcast will begin at 7:00p.m, and can be watched right here on Agriland.

