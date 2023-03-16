The first broadcast of the March Animal Health Series in association with MSD Animal Health Ireland can now be viewed on Agriland.

This evening’s broadcast focussed on pre-breeding preparations, and why starting early pays off.

This evening’s discussion featured vet Donal Lynch from Slieve Bloom Veterinary Clinic speaking with Catherine Heffernan, customer and technical support manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland.

The conversation took place on the dairy farm of John Gill, in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The discussion focussed on detecting non-cycling cows using SenseHub, maximising body condition score (BCS) through feeding, and what to do in terms of pre-breeding checks.

The participants discussed how to control infectious disease pre-breeding, and reviewed previous heat detection systems.

March Animal Health Series

Even after tonight, there is still much more to come from the March Animal Health Series.

The series will continue with the next instalment on Tuesday, March 21, with a live discussion on tackling pneumonia in calves.

The third video instalment in the March Animal Health Series on Thursday, March 23, will focus on controlling coccidiosis in lambs and calves.

The final instalment in the series on Tuesday, March 28, will feature an overview of the fundamentals of fertility.