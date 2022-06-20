The county that has received the most money under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) is Co. Cork, recent figures have revealed.

Figures revealed to Agriland by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine show that Rebel County has received the most money under the hugely popular scheme to date, while Co. Dublin has received the least.

Cork leads the way by quite a bit, amassing nearly €62 million in payments to date spread across 4,871 applications. The next closest county is Tipperary with over €35.3 million across 2,511 applications, followed by Kilkenny at over €24.6 million with 1,737 applications.

Wexford comes in fourth place with the most money received at €22.7 million spread over 1,776 applications, then Limerick, Kerry and Galway all receiving over €19 million in funding under the scheme.

Advertisement

At the opposite end of the scale, as mentioned, Dublin saw the smallest portion of money paid out under the scheme at just over €1.8 million across 169 applications.

Counties Leitrim and Sligo made up the bottom three counties with over €2.6 million and €4.06 million spread over 280 and 314 applications, respectively, under the scheme to date.

The total amount paid out under the scheme to the 26 counties, as revealed by the department to Agriland last week, adds up to €355,911,288.62, across 28,515 applications.

For a full breakdown on what each county received in funding and applications made under TAMS II, refer to the map below: