Man airlifted to hospital after farm accident in Mayo

A man received “non life-threatening injuries” in a farm accident in Co. Mayo over the weekend, according to An Garda Síochána.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed to AgriLand: “A man in his late 30s received non life-threatening injuries during a farm accident on Saturday, May 16.

“The matter is not under investigation by An Garda Siochana or the HSA [Health and Safety Authority],” the spokesperson added.

According to local radio station Midwest Radio, emergency services attended the scene of the accident at Keelogues, Ballyvary, near Castlebar.

The man was airlifted to hospital from the scene after a tractor overturned in a field, the radio station reports.

This is the latest in a series of farm accidents over the past week.

18-year-old killed on Meath farm

Also on Saturday, an 18-year-old man was killed in an accident on a farm yard in Co. Meath.

The accident took place at Kellystown, near Slane, Co Meath a Garda spokesperson told AgriLand.

“The incident occurred shortly before 4:00pm on Saturday, May 16,” the representative added.

It’s understood the youth was carrying out works to a vehicle when he sustained serious injuries. He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but died a short time later.

“His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan.”

It was added that the scene has been examined by Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), while the local coroner has been notified.

Enquiries are ongoing but foul play is not suspected at this time, the spokesperson concluded.