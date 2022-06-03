A man in his 60s has died as a result of an accident on his farm in Co. Kerry yesterday (Thursday, June 2), Gardaí have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Ranaleen, Currow at around midday, however, it is understood that the man died at the scene.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána told Agriland that officers attended the scene of “a fatal workplace accident” which occurred at approximately 12:20p.m.

“A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date,” the garda spokesperson said.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) also confirmed to Agriland that it is aware of the incident and it has launched an investigation.

The late John McSweeney. Image Source: RIP.ie

The deceased man, who has been named as John McSweeney, was well-known through his work with Kerry County Council, initially for the former Killarney Town Council and later with Killarney Municipal District.

John, who began working with the local authority in 2006, retired just eight months ago.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce president Niall Kelleher said that John worked tirelessly to help present Killarney at its best and he led by example when spearheading the daily street cleaning assignments.

“His loss will be greatly felt by his former colleagues who remember him as a dedicated worker and a great help to his colleagues,” Kelleher added.

John’s funeral will take place on Saturday morning in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow, after which he will be laid to rest in the local cemetery.

Meanwhile, tributes have also been paid to well-known pedigree Holstein breeder, Gerard Curtin who passed away on Tuesday (May 31).

The farmer operated the Greenlawn herd in Brosna, Co. Kerry alongside his two sons, Gearoid and Darragh, his wife Mairead and his daughter, Suzanne.

Gerard passed away at Cork University Hospital on Tuesday (May 31), following an accident on his property a number of weeks ago.

Alongside dairy farming, Gerard worked for Kerry County Council in its waste-water treatment plant.

He will be reposing at Harnett’s funeral home, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 5.00p.m until 8.00p.m. Gerard’s requiem mass will take place at St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna on Monday.