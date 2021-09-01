A man arrested in connection with the seizure of €2 million worth of cannabis in Co. Laois, which was concealed in vegetable boxes, is appearing in court today (Wednesday, September 1).

Gardaí in Portlaoise seized approximately 121kg of suspected cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €2.18 million on Monday (August 30).

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Portlaoise Garda Station.

He is due before Tullamore District Court today.

Garda cannabis seizure operation

At approximately 9:30a.m last Monday, Gardaí responded to a report of unusual activity in Emo, Co. Laois.

Gardaí conducted a search of a storage facility and the surrounding areas and observed a quantity of pallets containing boxes of vegetables, which had previously been unloaded from an articulated truck.

Following a search of these boxes, Gardaí recovered 121kg of packaged cannabis herb (pending analysis) concealed within the boxes of vegetables and the man was arrested at the scene.

Image: An Garda Siochána

The seizure is part of An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs at local, national and international level.

Investigations in the seizure are continuing.

