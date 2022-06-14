The Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has today (Tuesday, June 13) introduced major new changes to the Farm Assist means test.

A new “income disregard” measure will ensure farmers who participate in agri-environmental schemes will not see their social welfare payments impacted.

The change will be applied to Farm Assist, Jobseeker’s Allowance and State (Non-Contributory) Pensions.

The government is hoping that the move will incentivise more farmers to participate in the schemes.

Grants of up to €2,450 earned through agri-environmental schemes will be disregarded, with the remaining balance assessed at 50%.

For example, a farmer who receives a grant of €2,000 through a scheme would not see any impact on their social welfare payment.

The following schemes, managed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), will qualify for the measure:

Advertisement

Agri-Environment Options Scheme (AEOS);

Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS);

Rural Environment Protection Scheme (REPS);

Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM);

Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP);

Beef Environmental Efficiency Plan (BEEP-S);

Dairy Beef Calf Programme;

Results Based Environment Agri-Pilot Programme (REAP);

Sheep Welfare Scheme;

Afforestation Grant and Premium Scheme;

Ash Dieback Replanting Scheme;

Reconstitution and Underplanting Scheme (Ash Dieback);

Creation of Woodland on Public Lands Scheme;

Deer Tree Shelter and Deer/Hare Fencing Scheme;

Forestry Grants and Premium Schemes (2014 – 2020);

Forest Genetic Resources Reproductive Material Scheme;

Forest Road Scheme;

Forestry Knowledge Transfer Group Scheme;

Central Tyre Inflation Scheme;

Native Woodland Conservation Scheme;

NeighbourWood Scheme;

Woodland Improvement Scheme.

Announcing the income threshold change, Minister Humphreys said:



“I am delighted today to extend the list of agri-environmental schemes that benefit from a social welfare disregard – providing additional certainty to our farming community.

“These measures will benefit thousands of farmers across the country with a maximum disregard of €2,450 being applied,” Humphreys added.

“I also believe by expanding the list of agri-environment schemes, more farmers will participate.

“I would encourage small farmers, particularly, to apply for these schemes in the knowledge that it will not have a negative effect on their social welfare payment,” she stated.

“As Minister for Rural Community Development, and being from rural Ireland myself, I know all too well the critical role our farmers are already playing in Ireland’s response to climate action.

“I hope that will ramp up the take-up of these schemes, which are crucial in supporting our farm sector,” the minister concluded.