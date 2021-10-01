Macroom Mart which is under the umbrella of Cork Marts has appointed a new manager – Jerh O’Sullivan.

Jerh takes over the reins at Macroom Mart from John O’Mahony. The Cork native has been working as an auctioneer both for livestock and property for many years with Cork Marts.

Macroom Mart plays host to a weekly cattle sale every Saturday and holds a seasonal sheep sale on Wednesdays.

Tomorrow, alongside its weekly cattle sale, it is holding a show and sale of weanlings, with the judging kicking off at 10:00a.m. and the sale at 11:00a.m.

Jerh’s appointment is not the only shake-up to be seen this year in the Cork Mart’s management.

Earlier this year, around the middle of spring, the sheep chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Sean Dennehy took up the reins at Bandon Mart.

Sean took over from Tom McCarthy who had served 15 years with Cork Marts across Bandon, Skibbereen, and Macroom Marts.

Cork Marts

Cork Co-operative Marts Limited was established in 1956. It is a farmer-owned cooperative, with 11,000 shareholders which sells 190,000 cattle and calves, and 70,000 sheep annually.

Cork Marts consists of six marts, which include: Bandon; Macroom; Skiberreen; Corrin (Fermoy); Dungarvan; and Cahir Mart.

