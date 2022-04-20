Macra na Feirme has announced that Michael Curran will become the next chief executive of the organisation and will commence his role next week.

In a statement, the organisation welcomed Curran and Macra president, John Keane said his experience will be of huge benefit:

“We are thrilled to welcome Mick on board and are looking forward to working with him on developing our new strategy and setting the direction for our organisation for years to come.”

Curran who is originally from Waterville in south Kerry, has a small farming background. He joined the Irish Defence Forces in 1993 and served for 24 years in a variety of roles.

Working both within Ireland and overseas, Curran also travelled with the UN to Lebanon and Liberia.

Speaking about his new role, Curran said he is excited to get started:

“I am delighted to have been chosen to lead Macra na Feirme; there exists within Macra an exceptionally strong staff team combined with a committed board and exceptional volunteers.

“I look forward to working alongside all within Macra to contribute to the future of rural Ireland and all who live there.”

Advertisement

Macra interim CEO

The board of young farmers’ association also thanked their long time staff member Derrie Dillon, for filling the role of interim CEO over the past number of months. Chair of the board, Andrew Doyle said:

“Derrie Dillon is a long time staff member of Macra na Feirme and has provided a critical leadership function while Macra engaged in its CEO search.

“We are grateful to Derrie for taking on the role of CEO over the last number of months and appreciate his leadership. Derrie has provided stability and stewardship of the organisation during this period which has kept it stable and strong.”

Keane also expressed his gratitude to Dillon for all his work as interim CEO, praising his willingness to work hard with the team.

“Derrie’s leadership and organisational knowledge have been invaluable and will remain so into the future as he plays a vital role in the development and progression of Macra.”