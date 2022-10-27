The National Organic Training Skillnet (NOTS), a not-for-profit network specialising in training for the rapidly expanding organic and regenerative farming sectors, has announced the return of its fifth annual Biological Farming Conference – BioFarm 2022.

The conference will take place across five days from November 7-11, 2022, at The Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, with both virtual and in-person ticket options available.

Over the five days, more than 25 renowned Irish and international speakers will present to delegates, including experts from Australia, the US and the UK.

The conference will focus on biological and regenerative farming. Each day a different theme will be covered, and the speakers will explore a number of key issues facing the farming sector, including climate change; carbon sequestration; rising input costs; and farm profitability. Dr. Elaine Ingham from the US is among the confirmed speakers

Commenting on BioFarm 2022, Sean McGloin, network manager at NOTS, said: “We are packing all five days with quality speakers from both the academic fields as well as working farmers from Ireland and further afield.

“We will cover as many aspects of biological, regenerative, and organic farming as we can. We see these practices as central to the future of farming in Ireland, and hopefully we can inspire farmers in Ireland to get on board with these methods.

“Everything is on the table in agriculture at the moment, especially from a climate change mitigation standpoint.

“The experts, academics, and farmers at BioFarm 2022 are at the forefront of this thinking.”

BioFarm 2022

The hybrid event will feature live-streamed presentations from leading industry experts, roundtable panel discussions, and interactive question and answer sessions where participants can engage directly with the speakers.

“The Covid-19 situation has provided us with an opportunity to attract a ‘who’s-who’ of biological and regenerative agriculture.

“Even though most of the overseas speakers will be conferencing in from around the world, we will have at least 15 minutes at the end of each presentation where delegates can ask questions,” McGloin added.

Online tickets available for just €50 for Irish residents, which includes live attendance and lifetime access to recordings.

A limited number of in-person audience packages are available which includes a five day all-access online ticket, plus one night’s B&B with an evening meal in the Landmark Hotel.

To purchase tickets for the event, click here.

For those interested in attending, either in-person or via the online streaming service, go to NOTS website; email [email protected]; or call the NOTS office on; 071 964 0688.

About NOTS

NOTS is a non-profit network managed through a steering group which has representation from organic certification bodies Irish Organic Association, and the Organic Trust.

It is co-funded by Skillnet Ireland and network companies.

Skillnet Ireland is funded from the National Training Fund through the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

For more information about NOTS, click here.