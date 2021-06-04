Lidl has outlined its determination to protect its reputation at all costs, adding that it looks forward to a “full hearing of this case at a later date”.

The supermarket giant was responding to the ruling earlier in relation to a High Court case taken by Lidl Ireland seeking an injunction against the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) regarding claims in relation to the labels the retailer uses on its milk products.

Earlier today (Friday, June 4) the retailer had a High Court injunction against the IFA declined; however, a full hearing of the case will go ahead at a later date.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Lidl told Agriland:

Lidl regrets having to take the step of legal action against the IFA; however, we are a proud supporter of the Irish agri-food industry and we are determined to protect our reputation at all costs.

“We look forward to a full hearing of this case at a later date. Until then we will continue to work with over 300 food producers on this island and indirectly support thousands more jobs in the agri-food industry,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

On Sunday, March 14, the IFA ran an advertisement claiming that Lidl and Aldi labelled their milk in such a way to make it appear as though it comes from particular dairies or creameries, when those dairies and creameries didn’t exist.

Lidl refuted the claims stating that all of its milk comes from farmers in the Republic of Ireland and took a case against the IFA claiming defamation and that the advertisment was ‘misleading’.

Judgement in the case was reserved last month (April) and today, the High Court declined Lidl’s injunction application against the farm organisation.

Related Stories: High Court rules in favour of IFA in case taken by Lidl over milk labelling