Lidl Northern Ireland has today (Thursday, June 16) announced the installation of five new pollinator gardens at its stores across Antrim, Ballymoney, Lisburn and Magherafelt, as well as the retailer’s regional distribution centre in Nutts Corner.

The gardens are blooming with the addition of new wildflowers, insect hotels and informative signage to educate visitors on biodiversity, whilst providing a location for pollinators like bees, butterflies and hoverflies to flourish.

The five new pollinator gardens form part of the retailer’s wider project to install 20 gardens at stores across the island of Ireland.

To celebrate the launch of the new pollinator stores, thousands of pollinator-friendly bulbs are now available for customers to purchase and create their very own pollinator-friendly corner in their garden.

Commenting on the initiative, Aoife Clarke, head of communications and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said:

Advertisement

“It is vital that we play our part to ensure the growth and spread of our native biodiversity, and, consequently, the survival of our bee population.

“Bees and pollinating insects such as butterflies are crucial for our food ecosystem and we continue to advance our efforts in sustainability and biodiversity by introducing the new pollinator gardens at a number of stores across the region.

“As part of the launch of the new pollinator stores, we are delighted to offer a selection of pollinator-friendly bulbs and plants for our customers’ gardens.

“We can’t wait to see the bumblebee havens they create.”