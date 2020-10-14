Last consignment of pedigree Angus heifers hit for Kazakhstan

A consignment of 295 pedigree Angus heifers have left this week for Kazakhstan.

Over the past three months, over 1,000 pedigree Angus heifers have been gathered and shipped by JH Livestock Exports Ltd to Kazakhstan.

According to the exporter, John Hallisey, this was the last shipment of cattle for this particular contract.

Earlier this summer, when the contract was secured, efforts began to source Angus heifers, weighing 250-350kg.

As of now, the Limerick-based company is on the lookout, again, for pedigree Angus heifers, as well as Hereford heifers – weighing 250-300kg.

Any farmers with suitable heifers are asked to contact John Hallisey at: 087-284-9157.

Minister Confirms €5 Million For ‘Dairy Calf-To-Beef Scheme’

In other beef-related news, following on from the announcement of Budget 2021 yesterday (Tuesday, October 13), the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said that €5 million will go towards a new calf weighing measure to support beef farmers rearing dairy calves.

Speaking today (Wednesday, October 14), Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed that this €5 million will take the form of a dairy calf-to-beef scheme.

The minister said at a press briefing this morning: “We’ve identified an additional €5 million for a dairy calf-to-beef scheme, to support the better integration of the dairy progeny into the beef sector.

We will have a big focus in the years ahead to ensure that the male progeny in particular that come off the dairy herd are fit for beef, and have beef credentials.