LMC launches 8-week ‘Truth About Beef’ campaign

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) has this week launched a new campaign to highlight the environmental and health credentials of Northern Ireland’s “world-class” sustainable beef.

The ‘Truth About Beef’ campaign sees the commission work with scientists, chefs and nutritionists to dispel the myths surrounding red meat while focusing on the nutritional and environmental credentials of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef.

‘A positive story to tell’

LMC’s industry development manager, Colin Smith said: “As the Northern Ireland beef and lamb industry’s promotional body LMC is constantly looking at trends in the marketplace at home and abroad so that we can understand what is driving consumer behaviour and the choices they make when they are shopping for meal solutions.

There is no doubt in our minds that Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured Beef is truly world-class, and this campaign works hard to promote the very positive story we have to tell.

Running for an initial boost of eight weeks during October and November and then again from January to March 2021, the campaign aims to lead the conversation about the positive contribution beef production can make to global challenges, supported by peer-reviewed, scientific research and communicated by experts.

The campaign will appear on social media, television, digital, radio and outdoor media and will be supported by a range of informative articles and recipes on the Beef and Lamb NI website.

Smith added: “The industry has worked very hard to keep the nation fed in recent times during this global pandemic and with more regular cooking at home featuring in almost every household it is timely to remind consumers about the quality and versatility of our world-class beef.

“We are delighted to launch this campaign to support our beef industry and would encourage everyone who can take part to support the campaign and share the assets across their social media and further.