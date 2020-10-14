‘Time to get a good home’ for Kerry quad calves up for sale at Gortatlea tonight

The famous quad calves of Co. Kerry will be up for sale at Gortatlea Mart tonight (Wednesday, October 14).

Owner Patrick Howard of Currow says that for the four Charolais bullocks, it’s time to “give them a good home now again” nearly 14 months after being born.

Speaking to AgriLand, ahead of tonight’s sale, Howard said he’ll be hoping for big money to come from the bullocks, which are being sold as one lot.

‘Ah sure they’re spoilt,” Howard says.

“Time to get a good home for them now and let them move on another bit. Sure they’re sick of this place!”

Howard said the bullocks now weigh around 430-440kg.

In August 2019, the dam, Molly, delivered five calves – but one died.

“She’s getting a break now anyway, she’s a fine strong cow. For the calves, what can we do with them only give them a good home now again,” Howard added.

Advertisement

The bullocks will be on offer around 7:00pm, in conjunction with tonight’s online weanling sale at Gortatlea Mart.

Minister confirms €5 million for ‘dairy calf-to-beef scheme’

In other news, following on from the announcement of Budget 2021 yesterday (Tuesday, October 13), the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said that €5 million will go towards a new calf weighing measure to support beef farmers rearing dairy calves.

Speaking today (Wednesday, October 14), Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed that this €5 million will take the form of a dairy calf-to-beef scheme.

The minister said at a press briefing this morning: “We’ve identified an additional €5 million for a dairy calf-to-beef scheme, to support the better integration of the dairy progeny into the beef sector.

We will have a big focus in the years ahead to ensure that the male progeny in particular that come off the dairy herd are fit for beef, and have beef credentials.