Land Cruiser stolen from farmyard in the midlands

A Toyota Land Cruiser 4×4 was stolen from a farm yard in the midlands over the weekend.

The vehicle was stolen from a premises in Ballyfin, Co. Laois, on Sunday morning (February 17) between 8:45 and 11:00am, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed to AgriLand.

The vehicle has yet to be recovered and enquiries are ongoing with Gardai in Portlaoise investigating, according to the representative.

According to local sources, the Land Cruiser is a silver long wheel base model with a child seat in the back. The vehicle has a registration plate bearing: 05-WW-2196.

Anyone who saw the jeep in question or may have information on the incident is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on: 057-8674100.

Stolen trailer recovered and suspects arrested

Elsewhere, Gardai have apprehended suspects and recovered a trailer which was stolen from a farmyard in Co. Waterford in recent days.

The trailer was successfully tracked down to the neighbouring county of Wexford, making two arrests in the process.

Taking to social media, a representative from An Garda Siochana provided a photograph of the recovered implement, with comments on the matter, and advice for the public in crime prevention.

“This trailer was stolen last week from a farmyard in Listerolin Mullinavat,” the statement said.

Gardai in Mooncoin later traced the trailer to Co. Wexford a few hours later and two suspects were arrested and detained in Thomastown Garda Station and trailer recovered.