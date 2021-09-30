Ballymote Mart’s manager David Faughnan reported a much-improved trade for lambs at Tuesday evening’s sale (September 28).

On the day, 620 sheep were on offer, which consisted of lambs, cull ewes, hoggets and a handful of breeding rams.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, David said: “We saw a much-improved trade for lambs on Tuesday evening, with prices up €8-9/head I’d say on the previous week.

“Factory agents were very hungry for lambs and were forced to pay more this week in order to tie down numbers as there was good competition for lambs on the evening both ringside and online.

“Prices reached over €140/head with heavier lambs making up to €142/head for 50kg plus lambs.

“Ewe lambs were also in good demand with prices topping €143/head for 52kg lambs. The store lamb trade continues to remain strong here at Ballymote with plenty of farmers on the lookout for stores every week.”

Sample lamb prices:

52kg lambs sold for €142/head;

49kg lambs sold for €142/head;

47kg lambs sold for €137/head;

44kg lambs sold for €126/head;

39kg lambs sold for €110/head;

35kg lambs sold for €99/head;

30kg lambs sold for €90/head.

Lambs in the ring at Ballymote Mart

“Elsewhere, the cull ewe trade has eased off in recent weeks, with prices on Tuesday hitting a high of €124/head. The general run of prices for culls were from €82/head up to €124/head,” David continued.

“Furthermore, the hogget trade, over the last two weeks or so has picked up. On Tuesday, prices ranged from €150/head up to €230/head and last week we saw prices reach €240/head.

“A couple of lots this week sold for €230/head; so it hasn’t just been the odd one or two pens that have been selling well.

“It’s true that the plainer hoggets have been a tougher sell this year, but in recent weeks, when other marts have been seeing the trade that bit tougher for those types, we have seen the opposite in many respects, with farmers there for all types of hoggets on offer.

“We also saw four breeding rams on offer and prices for these ranged from €170/head up to €265/head.

“Overall, I have to say the trade is strong, particularly in the case of lambs where prices have improved significantly over the past two sales,” David concluded by saying.

