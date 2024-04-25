Kverneland has added two more butterfly mower conditioners to its range this season, with the introduction of the 5387MT and 5395MT models to the Irish and UK markets.

These two new models fit between the 5087MT and 53100MT Vario, giving more choice for farmers and contractors. In addition, both models have the ability to be fitted with BX swath groupers.

Based on the 3300-series mower platform, the two machines achieve fixed cutting widths of 8.75m and 9.5m respectively, using pairs of beds mounted on a linkage-mounted, folding frame.

Where the 5387MT uses 3.2m eight-disc beds, the 5395MT uses 3.6m nine-disc beds. Common to both models is the use of round cutting discs, each carrying two ProFit quick-change blades.

Front suspension

Both models feature Kverneland’s own QuattroLink bed suspension system. This uses a multi-link mechanism that allows a 700mm of vertical movement and 30° of transverse movement.

Kverneland claims that due to the pull-type suspension, each bed is able to react to, and negotiate, demanding ground conditions – even at high forward speeds.

QuattroLink also provides a non-stop safety break-back mechanism across the full working width of the mower bed.

Adjustable conditioning from Kverneland

Both models use steel, semi-swing type tines in the conditioning units.

There is a range a range of adjustments for the conditioning plate at both the front and rear of the hood, enabling fine tuning of the conditioning intensity to suit different crop types and conditions.

Neither mower is ISOBUS enabled so both are supplied with in-cab switch boxes that are said to provide an easy set-up and an extensive range of adjustments that can be made on-the-move.

The addition of the BX belt-type swath grouper to either machine will add more flexibility to the mowing, as the full cutting width can be placed into a large single swath, with each grouper placing the outer swaths onto the central row.