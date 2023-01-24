Krone has recently brought to the attention of the Irish farmer the news of an update to its EasyCut B 950 Collect.

This butterfly mower is designed primarily to be light in weight for it has no conditioners, and has augers rather than belt groupers. Without a conditioner, the B 950 Collect is a lighter mower, relying on augers rather than belts for grouping

This latest version offers an Isobus-compatible comfort control as an option to enhance operator comfort.

The new control unit is said to encourage intuitive operation, and is available as an addition to the standard electric control box.

The Krone colour touchscreen can be used to control the revamped mowers along with all other ISOBUS-enabled implements

Both control systems have colour touchscreens where all the major functions are displayed to the operator for ease of use.

There is also a new lever on the nearside guard which increases the space between the mower and tractor for straightforward easy coupling.

The EasyCut B 950 Collect offers a working width of 9.45m when operated in configuration with a 3.2m front mower.

Solar-powered connectivity

Krone has also taken a step forward with its telematics system known as SmartConnect; it has a version that is powered independently of a vehicle’s electrical system and is introducing it to the agricultural industry.

The device is already proven in the transport and distribution fields

Solar power allows this self-sufficient telemetry unit to be used to integrate simple machines, such as mowers, tedders, rotary rakes and other implements without their own electronics.

It can therefore be attached for all machines, regardless of manufacturer or application, indeed, it has been used on trailers in the distribution sector for nearly two years now. Krone believes that the stand-alone Smart Connect Solar has a multitude of uses

When mounted on an implement, Krone sees it as having many uses. The company suggests that if attached to a rotary rake, and the working width entered, it may be used as a hectare counter.

An integrated GPS receiver and a radio modem with a multi-net SIM card are used to send various position and status data of the machine in real time.