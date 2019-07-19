Korean meat importers set to visit Ireland next week

A delegation of meat importers from South Korea is scheduled to visit Ireland next week, following on from initial engagements on the Irish trade mission to the Asian country last month.

The group of 10 importers will visit Irish meat processors and will also take a trip to a beef farm in Co. Carlow during their travels, according to Bord Bia.

The visiting party will include representatives from: Zenith Co; Hanwha Trading Corporation; Highland Foods Co; Hyosung Marketing; Woojin Meat Trading; Jinsoo Beef & Pork; ARA Company; Summit International; and GBM International Co. One other is also due.

Arriving Sunday night, July 21, the delegation will visit Kepak Clonee, Rosderra, Slaney Meats, Dawn Meats and ABP Cahir. The focus of the trip will be on both pigmeat and beef.

The group will also attend a Bord Bia presentation on Origin Green, which will include details on Irish beef and pork production.

The trip follows on from the Irish trade mission to South Korea in June, led by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Bord Bia.