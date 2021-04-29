Kerry Group has released its financial results for the first quarter (Q1) for the 2021 financial year.

The group’s QI Interim Management Statement is issued in conjunction with its AGM, which is being held today (Thursday, April 29).

Kerry is reporting a revenue decrease of 3.5%, while the group’s trading margin decreased by 50 basis points (bps). This was due to Covid-related costs and an adverse foreign exchange impact.

The figures show an increase in business volume growth of 1.9%. The taste and nutrition side of the business saw a volume growth of 2%, while volume growth of 1% was recorded in the consumer foods division.

Edward Scanlon, Kerry CEO, said: “We saw significant variability and highly dynamic market conditions right across our end use markets, channels and regions. Against this backdrop, I am very pleased with the business momentum we saw as we moved through the quarter.

“Our performance reflected sustained strong growth in the retail channel, while the food service channel continued to be impacted by increased restrictions in many local markets, before returning to growth in March.”

Scanlon noted that the Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa (APMEA) region delivered strong growth throughout the period.

According to Scanlon, the Americas had a strong finish to the quarter, while business in Europe was more impacted.

“The good business momentum has been supported by an increase in the level of innovation in a number of key markets,” he said.

“This momentum, combined with an overall improvement in market conditions, gives us increased confidence in the full year outlook, where we are expecting to achieve strong volume growth.”

The Kerry statement noted that market conditions remain variable as differences in recovery are emerging across the regions.

Advertisement

A number of countries are seeing substantial reopening activity and increased consumer confidence, while others continue to adapt to changing conditions.

Global markets saw at-home consumption remain elevated with changes in work practices and daily routines.

The overall recovery in the food service channel slowed in the period before showing signs of recovery, as countries advanced their vaccine roll-out programmes.

Trends include a demand for health and immunity enhancement; plant protein options; and products addressing sustainability.

In the period the group had business volume growth of 1.9%; a pricing increase of 0.5%; an adverse transaction currency impact of 0.2%; contribution from business acquisitions of 1.0%; and an adverse translation currency impact of 6.7%; resulting in a reported revenue decrease of 3.5%.

Some of the key facts and figures outlined in the management statement include:

Taste and nutrition

Overall volume growth of 2.0% driven by performance in APMEA;

Retail channel delivered 5.9% growth – led by beverage, snacks and meals;

Food service channel volumes declined 8.2%, against backdrop of increased restrictions and a return to overall growth in March;

Pricing of 0.5% reflecting increased input costs;

Trading margin decrease of 50bps principally driven by net COVID‐related costs.

Americas region

Overall volume growth of 0.4% with a strong finish to the period;

Retail channel delivered good growth led by beverage, snacks and meals;

Food service performance impacted earlier in the period before a return to growth in March.

Europe region

Overall volume reduction of 2.4%, as recovery trajectory was impacted by restrictions;

Retail channel delivered overall growth led by meat and dairy;

Food service channel performance impacted by increased restrictions.

APMEA region

Volume growth of 11.7% led by performance in China;

Retail channel delivered strong growth driven by beverage, snacks and bakery;

Foodservice channel achieved overall growth in the quarter.

Consumer foods

Volume growth of 1.0% – led by strong growth in meat snacking;

Pricing of 0.4% reflecting increases in input costs;

Trading margin up 20bps primarily due to enhanced product mix.

Financial review

Kerry says that, at the end of March, net debt decreased slightly to €1.9 billion. The group’s consolidated balance sheet “remains strong”, the statement said.

As announced on February 16, the group has proposed a final dividend of 60.6c per share for approval at the AGM.