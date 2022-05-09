Kerry Group has today (Monday, May 9) opened the largest and most advanced taste manufacturing facility in Africa.

The €38 million facility, located in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, will produce sustainable nutrition solutions for consumers across the African continent.

The 10,000m2 facility is one of the company’s most environmentally efficient manufacturing sites with low energy usage equipment, solar power, waste heat capture and efficient water capture, reuse and reduction.

The company has also confirmed that it is expanding its development and application centre in Nairobi, Kenya to further develop sustainable food processing for the continent.

Kerry Group

Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry Group, stated that the opening of the new South African facility is a significant step forward in the company’s global sustainable nutrition vision.

“Our suite of world leading technologies combined with our expertise and now this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility ensures that we can continue to work with our customers to produce great tasting, nutritious products that are respectful of our planet,” Scanlon said.

Speaking at the launch event today, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Nomalungelo Gina, said:

“The project is recognised as a key strategic investment in the region of Kwa-Zulu Natal and within South Africa’s food manufacturing industry and has been included as part of the South African Presidential investment drive to stimulate sustainable, equitable and inclusive growth as the foundation for socio-economic transformation in the country.”

Kerry Group has had a presence in South Africa since 2011.

“Our success has been based on our ability to deliver truly authentic African taste by identifying traditional food and flavours and reimagining it into today’s modern context,” Paul Hewitt, the company’s vice-president for sub-Saharan Africa, said.

“More than understanding consumer taste, we are committed to predicting global and regional trends and innovating with our customers to lead the industry towards the next generation of sustainable African food and nutrition.

“South Africa is in a unique position to service east, central as well as west Africa and we look forward to working with food and beverage companies to create products that will be enjoyed across the continent,” Hewitt concluded.