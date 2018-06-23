Diary dates: Keep up with the latest trial work at upcoming tillage events

Open days are kicking off as pressure begins to ease on tillage farms for a short while. Most final fungicides will be out on spring barley by the end of this week. Winter cereals are well wrapped up, while other crops – like beet or beans – may still have some sprays to be applied.

Before harvest preparations begin – many combines are out of sheds already – there is a great opportunity to see some of the trial work that is ongoing across the country.

June 25, Co. Dublin

The last of the Teagasc Better Farm Crop walks takes place on Monday (June 25) at 2:00pm on Derek Keeling’s farm in north Dublin.

Topics to be discussed include: nutrient planning; precision application of fungicides; evaluation of farm technology on tillage farms; and integrated pest management in practice on farms.

June 29, Co. Cork

Goldcrop’s annual open day at its trial site in Shanagarry, Co. Cork, takes place on Friday, June 29, at 10:00am. Winter and spring cereals will be on display, as well as oilseed rape, beans and cover crop options.

July 4, Co. Waterford

Seedtech invites the public to see its new line-up of cereal, oilseed rape and hybrid rye varieties on Wednesday, July 4. Farmers are asked to meet at Belview Port, Co. Waterford, at 08:45am.

Syngenta will also showcase some of its fungicide trials on the day. This will include disease control programmes and will focus on fungicide restrictions and the scenarios that may occur as a result.

July 5, Co. Louth

Drummonds will have an open evening at its trial site in Termonfeckin, Co. Louth, on July 5. It will run from 05:30pm to 08:00pm.