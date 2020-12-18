Joint agri-food research funding programme between DAFM and DAERA launched

A joint Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) research funding programme is now open for applications from public performing research institutions in Northern Ireland to participate in joint projects with the Republic of Ireland that will benefit the local agri-food sector.

DAERA has identified a number of topics in the DAFM 2021 Competitive Call for Research Proposals that are of shared strategic relevance to the Northern Ireland agri-food sector, with DAERA agreeing to fund the participation of Northern Ireland based researchers in successful project applications.

All responses to this Call for Submission of Proposals must be received by 1:00pm on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Welcoming the opening of the fourth collaboration on this programme, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said:

Since 2015 this joint programme has seen nearly £4 million invested in collaborative research in agri-food across the island.

“DAFM and DAERA share many of the same policy challenges so there is a shared benefit in a collaborative approach which enables the leveraging of additional research capacity and expertise to meet the needs of the local agri-food sector.”

‘Science has a vital role’

Poots continued:

“My department recognises that science has a vital role in providing our farmers and agri-food industry with a competitive edge in highly demanding markets.

Funding through this programme to local scientists, technologists and advisers will play an essential part in assisting Northern Ireland farmers who face the challenges of increasingly competitive agri-food and forestry sectors.