Jeremy Clarkson has said that he will close the Diddly Squat Farm Shop tomorrow (Saturday, December 31) until February.

The shop will reopen on February 10, 2023. This is also the day that season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm, the Amazon Prime television series, is set to return to screens.

In the meantime, he said that fans will be able to purchase from the online store of the Diddly Squat Farm Shop.

The shop sells clothing, alcohol, candles, honey, oils and jams – which Clarkson has said are all “produced either on Diddly Squat Farm or by our neighbours in the Cotswolds”.

On the shop’s website, which was opened in 2020 by Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan, it is described as a “small barn full of good, no-nonsense things you’ll like”.

“Established in 2020, Diddly Squat Farm Shop was the brainchild of Jeremy Clarkson after realising that potatoes did indeed grow well on his farm and he had accidentally produced 40t of them,” the website reads. Images: Diddly Squat Farm Shop

“From there, with his partner Lisa, he bought hives and began to produce and sell bee juice, along with apple juice and cow juice from a local dairy.

“The vegetables are from the garden, flour is from Jeremy’s wheat, which is sold to Sourdough Revolution for the fresh daily bread.

“The quality of the water, from a spring in the garden, is so good Nestle originally wanted to buy the entire village water system of streams.

“Excellent local villagers, make a constant fresh supply of cakes, sausage rolls and a selection of scotch eggs. We branched out to big tote bags, robust tea towels, aprons and t-shirts as well. It’s very little but it’s a proper farm shop.”

Clarkson recently courted controversy by penning a column in a British tabloid newspaper, which included derogatory remarks about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, which the newspaper subsequently apologised for.