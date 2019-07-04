JCB burn-out prompts machinery fire warning

A recent issue involving a JCB which went on fire has prompted a warning on the dangers of machinery fires at this time of year – particularly when antisocial behaviour is involved.

A member of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) based in Larne, Co. Antrim, took to social media today to share an anecdote which took place yesterday, Wednesday, July 3.

The officer noted that travelling between Larne and Carrickfergus, he/she went to the aid of a man attempting to put out a farm machinery fire.

When I arrived the JCB was entirely engulfed and we became concerned about other machinery and buildings if the fire spread.

“We saturated the area with as many buckets of water as we could before colleagues from NIFRS (Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service) arrived, who quickly had the fire under control.”

The farmer in question confirmed he was fine and that the fire had been contained to the JCB.

Advertisement

“He also confirmed it was completely accidental and could have been caused by a possible technical fault,” the police officer said.

However, the PSNI sergeant noted that, when later checked, police had been called to Albany Drive in Carrickfergus, in relation to a report of youths setting fires.

While not saying that the two incidents were connected, the officer nonetheless issued a warning on the subject:

When a call log mentions fire, it raises real concerns around risks. Fires can spread out of control quickly and destroy anything in its path.

“The photo shows the damage caused to heavy plant machinery. The risks are obvious so I am asking parents to check what their children have been doing if they come home smelling of smoke.