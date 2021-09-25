The Jalex ‘Select 3’ Timed Auction began at 7:00p.m on September 17, and ran until Monday, September 20.

There was a total of 61 lots on offer with a mix of blue, black and roan heifers – all of exceptional quality and consisting primarily of E, U and R+ grade breeding heifers.

Successful bidders from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England secured cattle at the sale.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image of some animals from the Jalex sale; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. Lot 44: This roan-type Charolais heifer, due to calve in January 22, made £2,350. Image source: Alfie Shaw

Lot 32: This roan-type Charolais heifer, due to calve in February 22, made £2,100. Image source: Alfie Shaw

Lot 10: This heifer, due to calve in January 22, made £5,650. Image source: Alfie Shaw

Commenting on the sale, James Alexander of Jalex Livestock said: “The colored blue heifers done very well, we had a 100% clearance rate with a good average across the board.

“Our top-priced lot, Lot number 5, which was an exceptional heifer done very well at £6,100.”

Prices ranged from £2,100 to £6,100, providing options for all budgets.

Commenting on the sales method, James outlined: “This format of selling online through the timed-auction system is very new to us and it was something I was a little worried about, but MartEye and Richard Beattie did a great job and the sale went off without a hitch.

“We saw a huge amount of bidders throughout the three days and even a buyer from Northern Ireland and currently living in Saudi Arabia purchased two heifers.

“I would like to personally thank all our bidders and wish all our buyers the best of luck.”

Concluding, James noted: “Our next sale – Jalex Select 4 – will take place at the end of October or November.”

Commenting on the timed auction system, Marteye’s Jamie Nolan said: “The new timed auction system is open to all MartEye marts to use and we have seen everything from machinery to sheep and cattle being sold on it with great success over the past few weeks.

Continuing, Nolan outlined: “It allows sellers to access buyers from all over Ireland, the UK and further afield.”