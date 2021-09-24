Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett has announced that approvals to farmers who applied this year for the Organic Farming Scheme have begun to issue.

Over 270 farmers – 85% of those who applied – are getting them; while the other farmers will get theirs “once outstanding issues have been resolved”, according to the minister.

The department has already been in contact with the farmers not yet approved, and officials are “working with them on whatever needs to be rectified”.

According to Minister Hackett, over 14,000ha of land was included in the applications submitted this year – “an amount which will increase the land farmed organically in Ireland by almost 20%”.

“That is very encouraging and points to the attraction of the organic option for farmers,” the minister added.

“Farmers who received approval for the scheme will qualify for an annual payment of up to €220/ha during the conversion period and up to €170/ha when their land has achieved full organic status.

“Higher payment rates are also available for organic horticulture and tillage farmers.”

The minister said she will be “working hard to secure funding for future re-openings and for an expanded scheme under the next Common Agricultural Policy [CAP]”.

“The demand for organic produce is increasing year-on-year and I am ambitious for the sector’s growth,” the Green Party senator said.

“And although this scheme prioritised the sectors for which most market demand exists – namely dairy, horticulture and tillage sectors – I am especially pleased that everyone who was eligible to join will receive approval and I hope that continues to be the case with future schemes also.”

317 applications were received in respect of the 2021 Organic Farming Scheme.

When opening the scheme, Minister Hackett said that the “significant level of funding provided for this new scheme” would facilitate the entry of 400 to 500 farmers into organic farming.

