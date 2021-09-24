The government has announced a new initiative aimed at assisting businesses in the private sector take steps against biodiversity loss.

The ‘Business and Biodiversity Platform’ was announced by both Minister of State for heritage Malcolm Noonan and Minister of State for land used and biodiversity Pippa Hackett.

The project is supported by the government through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS); along with Natural Capital Ireland (NCI).

These will work alongside the National Biodiversity Data Centre and Business in the Community Ireland to establish the platform.

Commenting on the launch, Minister Noonan said: “I’m delighted that Ireland’s first Business and Biodiversity Platform is taking shape with the support of some leading organisations in natural capital, responsible business and biodiversity engagement.

“We all know that businesses have an impact on nature, but they depend on it too. It’s time that the private sector addressed biodiversity loss as a material risk and took strategic action to protect, conserve and restore nature,” he added.

Minister Hackett remarked: “I’m delighted to support his platform. I believe it will be really valuable to businesses because it will build their awareness of both their impacts and dependencies on biodiversity.

“With that awareness, they will then be able to reverse some biodiversity loss; have a positive impact on their local community and employees; and also enhance their business reputation.”

A survey of Irish businesses carried out by NCI apparently found that, while many are now seeking to take action on climate change, biodiversity has a relatively lower profile.

According to the NCI, there is a “knowledge gap” where biodiversity is concerned and businesses may be unaware of the benefits of the ‘green economy’.

NCI director Jane Stout said: “All businesses depend on biodiversity to some extent, from sourcing coffee to materials used to construct their offices.”

The Business and Biodiversity Platform is due to be launched online early next year.

