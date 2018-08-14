Cavan authorities rule out use of CPOs in greenway project

There are “no plans to use compulsory purchase orders” (CPOs) to develop greenways in Co. Cavan, according to a recent statement from Cavan County Council.

In a statement to AgriLand, the local authority said that it is working closely with state agencies and other local authorities – both in Northern Ireland and the Republic – to implement future greenway projects which officials say will bring “significant economic benefit” to the county.

Cavan County Council also outlined that considerable progress has been made in developing the 5.5km Ballyconnell to Bellaheady Recreational Trail – phase one of the proposed Cavan-Leitrim Greenway.

Funding has been secured under the Outdoor Recreation Scheme by Waterways Ireland and Cavan County Council – working in partnership with local landowners.

The statement specified that the construction of this 5.5km trail will be complete in 2018.

Concluding, the statement highlighted that: “This arrangement, whereby public bodies work together to utilise public lands for the common good, is indicative of the type of method Cavan County Council, and its partners, aim to utilise in furthering these greenway projects.”

Move back from CPOs

The statement comes after Stradone native, and chairman of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) Environmental Committee, Thomas Cooney, joined over 150 farmers at a rally in Tralee, Co. Kerry, last month.

The protesters called on Kerry County Council to “move back” from its threat of using CPOs to acquire land for a greenway project. The gathering also urged local authorities to participate in “genuine dialogue” with farmers in an attempt to progress the project.