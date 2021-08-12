The Irish Texel Sheep Society is set to host its premier show and sale, this Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 14.

The sale is taking place at Blessington Mart, Co. Wicklow. The show is kicking off at 2:00p.m on Friday, with the sale of females only taking place that evening at 6:30p.m. Males will be sold the next morning at 11:00a.m.

What will be there over the two days:

270 shearling and ram lambs;

100 shearling-ewes; and ewe-lambs.

A spokesperson for the society said: “We are delighted to have top-quality stock travelling from all corners of the country to this sale. This will give commercial farmers excellent choice no matter what their budget is.

“The Irish Texel Sheep Society is the largest member of the LambPlus recording scheme which gives an excellent choice of rams with stars.

“This sale will also give the pedigree breeders the prime choice of rams and ewes to add to their flock.

“The breed is renowned for their hardiness, exceptional carcass fleshing ability and are extremely clean. These traits, among others, make Texels the ideal cross of the upland or lowland ewe necessary to produce the lambs to suit the needs of the commercial sheep farmer and the meat industry.”

Online bidding will be available through MartEye – if bidding this way, you are asked to register in advance with the mart. Ringside bidding will also be available.