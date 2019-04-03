Irish Pig Health Society to host 50th anniversary symposium

The Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) is set to host its 50th anniversary symposium at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, Co. Laois, on Tuesday, April 9.

According to a statement from IPHS, the symposium is “the country’s largest” pig event and attracts people from all parts of the industry.

The symposium will commence at midday, with a hog roast lunch, followed by conference presentations and access to the exhibition hall.

The keynote speakers on the day will include pig farmer and chairman of the UK’s National Pig Association, Richard Lister.

Lister will give an insight into his own experience of reducing vices in different pig production systems.

Senior specialist at the Danish Pig Research Centre, Niels-Peder Nielsen will present a paper on sustainable solutions to address animal welfare challenges.

He has worked in the Danish pig industry for over 30 years, focusing on pig production and housing, as well as pig welfare and legislation.

Speaking ahead of the event, the IPHS president, Calum Dalgarno, said: “The symposium promises to be a very worthwhile day, which will highlight the importance of dynamics and adaptability in the pig industry.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with people from all parts of the industry.

“They will learn from leading farmers and experts about the challenges and potential solutions to ensure an innovative future for pig farming.”

Admission charge to the symposium is €30 per person or €50 to include a sit-down evening meal.