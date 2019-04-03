Irish beef worth €2.8 million exported to China in 2018

Some 1,400t of Irish beef worth €2.8 million was exported to China in 2018, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has said.

The minister was responding to a parliamentary question on the matter from independent TD for Roscommon-Galway Michael Fitzmaurice, who asked: The number of processors that have permission to export Irish beef to China; the number of applications under review to export beef to the country; and the main reasons for those applications being held up.

In his reply, the minister said: “The opening of the Chinese market for Irish beef in 2018 was the culmination of significant work over a number of years and I am pleased that six Irish beef plants are currently approved to export beef to China.

Exports of Irish beef to China commenced during the summer 2018. According to CSO trade statistics, Ireland exported approximately €2.8 million – 1,400t – to China in 2018.

“In addition, Ireland has had beef access to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for some time, and exported €62 million – 19,000t – to that market in 2018.”

Minister Creed explained that his department’s officials continue to liaise with the appropriate Chinese officials on market access and plant approvals in order to increase Ireland’s ability to supply the market.

There are currently 15 Irish beef plants which have sought approval to export beef to China and my officials are working on progressing these applications.